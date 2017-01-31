Woodruff says USCIS/DHS motion ‘frivolous’

ATTORNEY Stephen Woodruff said the motion filed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services/Department of Homeland Security to disqualify him as counsel for a foreign national facing deportation is an attack on him, “that is all.”

He said the motion is frivolous and no different from the respondents’ Nov. 23, 2016 motion to strike a second amendment petition and to stay proceedings.

“It is even more vituperative (bitter and abusive),” he said, referring to the motion which, like the motion before it, “has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do the merits of the case, the allegations of the petition or its legal sufficiency.”

Woodruff said the only impairment of proceedings in this case has been “the blatant misconduct of respondents’ counsel in attacking opposing counsel instead of addressing the merits of the case.”

According to Woodruff, petitioner Amalia Abo Guanlao has respectfully pointed out that she herself is the sole person best qualified to determine her own interests, and is not interested in the respondents’ “false solicitude.”

Woodruff said USCIS/DHS is seeking to deprive the petitioner of her constitutional right as a matter of due process to be represented by counsel of her choice.

If USCIS/DHS truly were concerned for Guanlao’s interests they would already have stipulated to judgment in petitioner’s favor, he added.

Woodruff also accused USCIS/DHS of attempting to mislead the court regarding an email exchange between Woodruff and Assistant U.S. Attorney Russel Lorfing.

He said Lorfing’s question about his CNMI bar status actually was inappropriate because it had no relevance to his authorization to practice before the court.

It was most likely a kind of psychological warfare directed at him, Woodruff said, “an attempt to impair his performance by personal attack and intimidation sometimes called bullying.”

According to Woodruff, Lorfing asked only about his CNMI bar status and gave no explanation of his reason for asking.

Woodruff said in his reply, he told Lorfing that a full answer is long and complicated.

But Woodruff denies telling Lorfing that he had appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States and was awaiting an outcome.

Woodruff said it was not true that he represented to Lorfing that he, Woodruff, had something pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Woodruff said his eligibility to practice before the courts of the commonwealth bears no relationship to his eligibility to practice before the District Court for the NMI “except to the extent that this court, after conducting the inquiry required by law, imposes reciprocal discipline.”

He said USCIS/DHS argued “irrelevant law and is trying an end-run around clearly established law governing imposition of reciprocal discipline.”

USCIS/DHS is “trying to brush aside nearly 100 years of settled law to knock petitioner’s counsel out of this court, and the attempt should be firmly rebuffed,” Woodruff said.

To support his argument Woodruff cited In re Ruffalo, 390 U.S. 544, 88 S. Ct 1222, 20 L Ed 2 d 117 (1968): “Through admission to practice before a federal court is derivative from membership in a state bar, disbarment by the state does not result in automatic disbarment by the federal court.”

Woodruff said USCIS/DHS’ “attempt to skirt this reality… skates dangerously close to misrepresentation of the law, if it does not in fact actually break through the ice.”

He said USCIS/DHS has no standing to prosecute alleged attorney misconduct.

USCIS/DHS’ motion to disqualify, he added, “is nothing more than a long list of alleged violations of professional duties by petitioner’s counsel, for which respondents seek the sanction of disqualification.”

In short, Woodruff said, USCIS/DHS respondents “set themselves up as accusers and prosecutors of alleged attorney misconduct by counsel for the opposing party in an adversarial proceeding, no less. This is simply impermissible.”

He said because USCIS/DHS cannot point to any conduct in this case that would support their disqualification arguments and “rely instead only on innuendo, supposition, surmise and conjecture,” the motion to disqualify him should be denied.

According to a memo earlier filed in federal court by a senior litigation counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice in support of a motion to disqualify Woodruff as counsel for a foreign national who is facing deportation, the lawyer was disbarred by the CNMI Supreme Court in 2014 and lacks a law license in another state or territory.

In 2013, the memo added, the local high court suspended Woodruff pending resolution of numerous ethical complaints against him. The Commonwealth Supreme Court later found Woodruff in violation of 44 Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

According to the memo, the ruling concluded that Woodruff “has a history of failing to appear as ordered, of failing to observe rules of the court, of missing deadlines…filing applications late, in the wrong place, or not at all, of not communicating with clients…of taking aggressive action toward one his clients…of misinterpreting facts to clients…not showing up for trial…and miscellaneous other professional shortcomings.”

The client in this is case is Amalia Abo Guanlao who has been in the CNMI for over 22 years and has two U.S. citizen children.

Guanlao, along with 120 other former employees, were plaintiffs in a civil action against La Mode Inc. in federal court, Woodruff said.

Her claim against La Mode was not extinguished until June 9, 2011, when the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by stipulation of the parties in accord with a confidential settlement agreement, Woodruff added.

He said his client was “lawfully present in the commonwealth pursuant to the immigration laws of the commonwealth on the [federalization] transition program effective date [Nov. 28, 2009]” and “was expressly protected by the U.S. Congress from removal at least until June 8, 2011.”

But Woodruff said his client was still placed in removal proceedings by DHS on March 15, 2011.

Woodruff said in 2012, Asia Adventure Corp. petitioned for CW-1 status for Guanlao, but it was denied based, he added, on an error in the interpretation and application of the law.

In Sept. 2012, Woodruff said his client, who is married to a person who holds a CW-1 permit, applied for CW-2 status, which was denied again “as a result of an error in USCIS understanding and application of the law.”