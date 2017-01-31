Luta Mermaid: Release of MV Luta good for Yamamoto

LUTA Mermaid LLC has reiterated that MV Luta’s release from arrest and custody will be a good thing for Takahisa Yamamoto who has sued the vessel’s owners and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

In response to Yamamoto’s opposition to MV Luta’s release from custody and arrest as requested by Luta Mermaid’s Abelina Mediola, Deron Mendiola, and Fidel Mendiola III, the registered owners of MV Luta, they said Yamamoto offered no valid argument against their request for the release of MV Luta vessel.

In his most recent motion filed in the District Court for the NMI, Luta Mermaid attorney William M. Fitzgerald said Yamamoto objects to the practical plan put forward by Luta Mermaid to resolve the legitimate claims of three intervenors which would not prejudice the Japanese investor.

Fitzgerald said setting aside the order for interlocutory sale and releasing the vessel contingent upon the agreement by the three intervenors to settle with MV Luta registered owners will give Yamamoto a better chance to recover than allowing the sale to go forward.

The three intervenors are the vessel’s crewmembers who are demanding their wages as well as Norton Lilly International and Long Consulting which are trying to collect overdue payments from the ship’s owners.

Fitzgerald said if the vessel is sold, the three intervenors would recover their entitlement before Yamamoto would receive anything.

He added that the three intervenors have claims which could total more than one million dollars, and it is unlikely that the vessel would fetch that much at auction.

Fitzgerald said while Yamamoto claims that the defendant’s logic is circular and devoid of legal authority, he fails to explain why disposing of the three legitimate claims against the vessel is a bad thing.

“Quite to the contrary. This would be a good thing for Yamamoto because it disposes of three claims and allows Yamamoto to recover the full value of the vessel should he prevail in his lawsuit,” Fitzgerald added.

He said Luta Mermaid has been in negotiation with the fourth intervenor, Rota Terminal & Transfer Co. Inc. which, he added, has agreed to withdraw its maritime lien.

Fitzgerald also argued that the four-month rule should be applied.

Yamamoto, who is represented by attorney George Hasselback believes that Luta Mermaid has misapplied the four-month rule because it has made no attempt to secure a bond.

But in cases involving the four-month rule, Fitzgerald said the words “securing a bond” or “securing release of the vessel” are used interchangeably.

He said the four-month rule is not directed solely at securing a bond, but also to other attempts to secure the release of a vessel.

“Luta Mermaid has made robust efforts to release the vessel by securing financing to pay off the legitimate claims,” Fitzgerald said, adding that the defendant “has gone to great lengths to secure financing supporting settlements with the three original intervenors and now with Rota Terminal.”

According to Fitzgerald, “it is ludicrous to argue that Luta Mermaid has not exercised due diligence in seeking release of the vessel.”

“The securing of a bond is not an end in itself, but rather a mechanism to insure that payment will be made to legitimate lien holders,” Fitzgerald said. “MV Luta, through its settlement with the legitimate lien holders, accomplishes the same thing.”

Yamamoto has not addressed the invalidity of its lien, Fitzgerald added.

The defendants “have presented at a minimum, a prima facie case of the invalidity of the lien, yet Yamamoto has failed to provide any declaration or other evidence to contradict the sworn statement of Abelina Mendiola.”

Fitzgerald said during the Jan. 31, 2017 hearing, the defendants will present evidence to show that there was no probable cause for the arrest of the vessel; that the maritime lien is invalid and the sale order should be vacated; and that Yamamoto must show, as required, “why the arrest or attachment should not be vacated or other relief granted.”

At the same time, Fitzgerald said Yamamoto’s reason for withdrawing his motion for default is perplexing.

“It is perplexing because this action only put Yamamoto in a worse position. An additional claim of $165,766.50, which will be paid before his claims, makes it more unlikely that he will receive anything if the vessel is sold.”

Fitzgerald requested that the court invalidate the lien and vacate the sale order because Yamamoto “has offered no logical reason for insisting that the sale go forward, since it will put him in a worse position than he is now.”

He added that Yamamoto was never entitled to a maritime lien based on the evidence in the record.

Last week, the Commonwealth Ports Authority became the fifth intervenor when it sued MV Luta for unpaid maritime necessaries and services amounting to $20,463.31.