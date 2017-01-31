Leepan wants AG to explain why it is charging legal fees

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph Leepan Guerrero has asked the Attorney General’s Office to explain why it is trying to collect legal fees from government agencies such as the Department of Public Lands and the Marianas Visitors Authority.

Guerrero said the AG’s office should not be charging fees for legal services rendered to other government agencies because it is receiving a budget for operations every year.

“I want to hear their explanation,” he added. “If that’s the case then I would recommend that the departments hire their own counsels to represent them.”

Leepan said the AG’s office may be a “separate entity now, but back then, the AG came out publicly and said that his office was willing and able to represent other departments and agencies. Now they are charging these agencies that they represent? Why? It’s like double dipping.”

Guerrero said he is ready to draft a bill to allow autonomous agencies to hire their own counsels.

He noted that the AG’s office is getting a $2.8 million budget for fiscal year 2017.

The AG’s office declined to comment “at this time.”