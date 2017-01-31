BIG says ferry to arrive in spring

TINIAN — Bridge Investment Group chief executive officer Philip Mendiola-Long announced that their 50-meter ferry is arriving on Saipan in April or May, adding that it can transport 275 passengers and 50 vehicles.

Mendiola-Long said their roll-on and roll-off ferry may be operational in June.

During the Commonwealth Ports Authority board meeting on Thursday at the Tinian gaming commission office, Mendiola-Long said they sent letters and notices to CPA of their intent to bring in the ferry.

He said they are also requesting that CPA consider the possibility of drafting a memorandum of agreement that will allow BIG to find suitable parking space for its ferry.

The ferry, he added, will be operated by CNMI Ferry Services Inc. and will be under the supervision of former Rep. Trenton Conner.





Mendiola-Long said their partner is an Australian firm that provides ferry operations throughout Southeast Asia and Australia. He did not mention the firm’s name.

Trenton submitted a draft MOU for CPA’s review and approval. In an interview, he said the ferry is still being built in China and will cost $9 million.

Mendiola-Long said the ferry is their first phase project for Tinian while the second phase is the Titanic casino-hotel which will have 300 rooms and is expected to be completed in 2018.

Phase three of the project, he added, is another hotel whose construction will start mid-2017 and is expected to be completed in 2019.

This third phase hotel will have 150 suites, VIP and exclusive rooms, he said.