Tinian gaming commissioner says new investors should be allowed to ‘start small’

TINIAN — A gaming commissioner here said he will propose changing current policy to allow potential investors to start with a small investment and expand it later.

Joe Kiyoshi, vice chairman of the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission, in an interview on Thursday, said he will meet with the other commissioners by the end of this month to discuss the possibility of allowing new investors to start with 50 rooms.

He said right now the policy requires an investor to start with 300 rooms.

“It should be 50 or 80, depending on the investor himself, depending on how many customers he thinks he can bring in, but I think 50 is a safe number and more realistic because we cannot compete with Saipan anymore,” Kiyoshi said, referring to the casino on the CNMI’s main island.

An initial 50-room investment is better than nothing at all, he added.

“Saipan has shopping centers and more restaurants, so we have to start thinking outside the box — what other amenities we can offer that Saipan is not offering. So instead of competing with Saipan, we will try to create our own to promote Tinian and one good idea is to promote Taga House,” he said.

“On Guam they have the Chamorro Village, and they bring their tourists to that village to show local culture and that is what tourists like to see aside from the beaches.”

Kiyoshi said the owner of Mega Star, one of the investors in the now defunct Tinian Dynasty, earlier asked island officials what other amenities investors could be offered to tourists. A horse track was among the ideas that were discussed, he said.

“We want to encourage our investors to start with something small rather than proposing a big plan only to face difficulties in completing it later. So instead of starting with 300, start with 50 then expand and expand until it grows bigger. That is more suitable. We need more activities here on Tinian,” Kiyoshi said.

He said they should learn something from Tinian Dynasty’s experience, which started big and ended up facing a lot of issues that resulted in its closure.

Kiyoshi said he hopes for the success of the Best Sunshine casino on Saipan.

“If Best Sunshine fails, then the entire commonwealth fails. We on Tinian will also fail as we are relying heavily on Saipan’s revenue right now. We are being subsidized by the central government. So if the central government fails, then we are doomed. That’s why we want to have our own revenue sources so we won’t have to depend on Saipan so much.”