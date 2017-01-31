Velma Palacios re-elected president of Saipan Chamber of Commerce

VELMA Ann Palacios will serve as president of Saipan Chamber of Commerce for another one-year term.

Palacios, IT&E engineering and plant technical services manager, was sworn in by Judge Joseph Norita Camacho during the chamber’s installation dinner in Hibiscus Hall at the Fiesta Resort & Spa on Saturday night.

Also taking their oaths of office were chamber vice president Ron Smith of Angil Design, secretary Kevin McCale of Docomo Pacific, and treasurer Michael Johnson of Deloitte & Touche.

The new board of directors are Tyrell Paulilng of Hyatt Regency Saipan, Donna Krum of Friends First Marketing, Alex K. Youn of AC Pacific and Kevin McCale of Docomo Pacific. They will join re-elected directors Alex Sablan of Century Insurance, Perry Inos Jr. of Triple J. Saipan, Ron Smith of Angil Design, Michael Johnson of Deloitte & Touche and Velma Palacios of IT&E.





Palacios and chamber executive director Jill Arenovski, the mistress of ceremonies, led the recognition for outgoing board members Nila Palconit, C.E. “Bud” White, Mable Ayuyu and Wayne Gillespie.

In her message, Palacios said she is looking forward to working with the new board of directors as she also thanked the support and contributions of the outgoing directors.

In 2016, she said, the local economy continued to improve with the increase of additional direct flights of new airlines, an increase in tourist arrivals, construction of new hotels and buildings, and the opening of new businesses including franchises.

As the economy prospered, Palacios said the CNMI also faced challenges in the workforce, particularly when the CW-1 permit cap for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 was reached.

“Many businesses were affected and the situation severely impacted their routine business operations. However, that did not stop us from trying to find alternatives to help us through our challenges as we worked with our government leaders to address our CW-1 program,” she said.

Palacios said the chamber will continue to support the efforts of Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres and U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan in addressing the CW-1 program.

She said the governor’s recommendations submitted in the 902 report to the U.S. Congress will address the islands’ long-term workforce requirements.

“We all need to work together to move this forward,” she added.

Palacios said Kilili has also introduced legislation, H.R. 339, that will allow the local business community to have the necessary labor resources to continue to support the growing economy of the CNMI.

At the same time, Kilili’s bill will provide additional funds for job training and education programs for qualified and skilled U.S. workers in the CNMI, she added.

“A sufficient workforce capacity is required to sustain the CNMI’s growing economy,” she said.

In her remarks, Palacios also commended the efforts of the Latte Training Academy, the Public School System, the Northern Marianas Trades Institute and Northern Marianas College in training future local workers.

Students graduating from these institutions have already entered the islands’ workforce, she said.

“We all know that it will take time to provide the human resources required to sustain our economy; however, we are making progress on our end.”

The chamber also applauded the effort of the Commonwealth Development Authority in reviving the Junior Achievement program in the local schools to teach students about entrepreneurship and inspire them to dream big and work hard toward their goals.

In addition, the chamber recognized David M. Sablan Sr. for his contributions in the business sector and involvement in various civic organization including the Rotary Club of Saipan which he pioneered and in business associations including the Saipan Chamber of Commerce which elected him president three times.

Sablan Sr., in his remarks, recalled the hardship and challenges he faced in various businesses on Guam and Saipan.

He spoke about studying on Guam as en eighth grader and receiving a $5 monthly allowance from his father on Saipan.

Sablan Sr. said his involvement in business spans 64 years and involves different companies.

Palacios noted that the chamber continues to grow and now has 160 members.

She said the chamber will continue to seek recommendations from members regarding services they could add and new ways to engage the business community.

Palacios began her career at IT&E in 1999 when it was known as Verizon. Prior to joining IT&E, she was employed by the CNMI government as an engineer and she also taught math in NMC’s Adult Basic Education Program as an adjunct faculty member.

Palacios graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee Wisconsin with a B.S. in engineering. She received her master’s degree from Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu, Hawaii.