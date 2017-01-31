Michael Sablan is 2016 Business Person Of The Year

MICHAEL S. Sablan is the Saipan Chamber of Commerce 2016 Business Person of the Year.

The other nominees were Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions, Andrew Ashburn of N15 Architects, IT&E chief operating officer John Compton, Friends First Marketing president Donna Krum, IT&E sales and marketing manager Hans Mickelson, and Hyatt Regency Saipan food and beverage director Tyrell Pauling.

The selection of the Business Person of the Year was based on the nominees’ active participation in Saipan Chamber of Commerce meetings, programs and activities; community involvement and contributions; and support for the local workforce.

The judges were the prior recipients of the award.

According to the chamber, Sablan’s professional career in public service and private enterprise spans the past 30 years.

He was a senior executive in major corporate enterprises in Los Angeles, Saipan and Guam including his present position as vice president for finance and administration for the Triple J Enterprises Group. He is a former vice president and chief financial officer of Joeten Enterprises, and assistant controller at DFS, Saipan.

Sablan also served as a director on many corporate boards in the region including Marianas Cablevision, PHI Pharmacy, Saipan Stevedore, IHIAC Inc., Island Home Insurance, Staywell Insurance, and the various Triple J. boards.

A key player in Triple J’s expansion projects in recent years in Guam, Saipan and Micronesia, Sablan was directly involved locally in the establishment of the Marianas EB-5 Regional Center, the CNMI’s first USCIS-approved regional center.

He was also involved in the establishment of the 60-unit Sandy Beach Homes, the first low-income housing tax credit project in the CNMI; the soon to be completed 40-unit Saipan Comfort Homes; and two recently opened restaurants, Bubba Gump Shrimp Restaurant and the Surf Club.

Sablan has a long history of community and public service, and was a special advisor for finance and budget to Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio who later appointed him public auditor.

He also served as chairman of the Association of Pacific Islands Public Auditors, and chairman of the U.N.-sponsored Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions.

In community service, Sablan has held leadership positions in various organizations including the Northern Mariana Islands Boy Scouting program, the Rotary Club of Saipan and Saipan Chamber of Commerce.

Sablan is also a frequent speaker at Northern Marianas College, the University of Guam and community organization on ethics, accounting, finance and auditing topics.

Sablan obtained his baccalaureate in economics from UCLA and professional licensure in California and Guam as a certified public accountant. He was among the first from the CNMI to have obtained such a distinction.

In his remarks during the chamber’s installation dinner at Fiesta Resort on Saturday, Sablan said the other nominees are all outstanding individuals and equally deserving of the award.

He said he was accepting the award on their behalf.

“I am honored and truly humbled,” he said, adding that the award is special to people who “work behind the scenes” in a business operation.

He lauded the other professionals and business executives for serving the community on Saipan.

“I am from Saipan, but you don’t have to be from Saipan to love our community,” he said.

Sablan said there are also many hardworking and dedicated government workers.

“Whenever the private sector and the government work together, I am confident that we are in good hands,” he added.

Newly reelected Saipan of Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios congratulated all the Business Person of the Year nominees.

“You are all deserving of this award,” she said, adding that their nominations acknowledged their professional expertise and support for the island’s workforce and business community.

Previous winners included Alex Youn, Vicky Benavente, Marcie Tomokane, Anthony Pellegrino, Marcia Ayuyu, Jim Arenovski, Robert “Bob” Jones, Vicente “Ben” Babauta, David M. Sablan Sr., Jerry Tan, Alex A. Sablan, Jay B. Jones, Wendi S. Herring and Joe C. Ayuyu.