Kilili meets with CBP officials; US House to vote on CW cap

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, in his e-newsletter, says he met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials Erin M. Jacob, C. Shane Campbell, and Paul Mongillo in Washington on Friday, along with Brian Humphrey, CBP director of field operations, calling in from the West Coast.

“We discussed immigration processing times for tourists arriving on Saipan, and CBP plans to keep up with our growing number of visitors. According to CBP, the average processing time on Saipan this week has been 37 minutes,” Kilili said.

He also reported that his bill “adding another 2,002 CW worker permits for this fiscal year goes to the House floor for a vote on Monday. This is the same bill that passed the House in December, then died when the Senate adjourned four days later. I am grateful to the Republican and Democratic leadership in the House who are giving my effort a second chance. Hopefully, with more time the bill, H.R. 339, can pass the Senate and get to the president for his signature.”

Kilili added, “The increase is as important as ever. More and more businesses will find themselves unable to renew their CW —Commonwealth-only Transitional Worker — permits over the coming months. The cap of 12,998 permits for fiscal 2017 was reached in mid-October. So employers of foreign workers have been blocked from applying for new permits or submitting renewals for any existing permits expiring after mid-April.”