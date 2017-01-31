Long lines at airport bad for NMI

THE Saipan Chamber of Commerce has expressed concern over the long lines of newly arrived tourists at the Francisco C. Ada/ Saipan International Airport.

The chamber wrote to U.S. Customs and Border Protection on March 16, 2016 regarding the “substantial length of time it takes for those…entering Saipan to pass through the customs and immigration process. Those waiting in line can often be detained for several hours.”

Early this month, Chris Concepcion, managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority, said the problem was getting worse, adding that some tourists had to wait for “three to four hours or more” before being cleared by CBP.

Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma M. Palacios in an interview on Saturday said: “It seems the lines at the airport upon arrival are getting longer. Travelers have complained that they are in line for over three hours. This affects tourism, our only industry.”

She added, “The lines are too long and the wait is too long. It is affecting our image as a tourism destination and it is bad.”





She noted that the number of flights to Saipan has increased since they first wrote to CBP last year about the long lines in the arrival area of the airport.

“The chamber of commerce is deeply concerned. The business community and the government — we are all in this together. The situation at our airport is now affecting a lot of our businesses and, soon, government revenue.”

MVA and the Commonwealth Ports Authority said CBP must increase the number of its personnel on Saipan, but this requires U.S. congressional action.

In a letter last year to CBP, the chamber said: “We are hoping that a new line may be formed for those holding CW visas, H visas and similar type visas. By separating these long-time residents and investors from the tourist line, the process may be quicker for all.”

The chamber acknowledged that “staff shortage” and “physical restrictions” at the airport affect the entry process but “[our] suggestion may be a small step in resolving this issue to some degree.”