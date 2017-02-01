Massage therapist files pregnancy-discrimination lawsuit against employer

A MASSAGE therapist filed a pregnancy-discrimination lawsuit in federal court against Mirage Corporation.

Arlene F. Ladringan, through her attorney George Hassselback, is alleging unlawful employment practices, retaliation, employment practice in violation of public policy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ladringan demands a jury trial.

In her lawsuit, she included Suichi Kondo, Lili Kondo, Ishei Lei as officers of Mirage Corp., and 10 other unmanned defendants who were managers, supervisors, and employees or agents of Mirage Corp. who acted within the scope of their employment and authority with regard to the allegations in the complaint.

Mirage Corp. owned and or operated various beauty salons, massage parlors, esthetic salons and spas under a variety of business names and at a variety of locations on Saipan.

Ladringan began to work for Mirage Corp. on or about Sept. 2011 as a massage therapist and provided massages to its customers at several of its business locations on Saipan.

According to the lawsuit, Mirage Corp. permitted its customers to smoke cigarettes inside one or more of its business locations and smoking was permitted in general areas in which other customers and or employees were present.

There were no measures taken to designate an enclosed area as a “smoking area” nor were there any steps taken to isolate customers and or employees from the resulting cigarette smoke, the lawsuit stated.

Ladringan said her employment with Mirage Corp. brought her into contact with cigarette smoke on a near daily basis.

When Ladringan discovered that she was pregnant in March 2013, she informed her employer. Ladringan said she was concerned for the health of her unborn child, and asked defendants L. Kondo and I. Lei that she be re-assigned to a location where she would not be exposed to cigarette smoke. But she said she was not assigned to a new location.

Ladringan went to a physician, on May 16, 2013, and requested a medical slip instructing her employer about the danger of cigarette smoke on employees, and especially employees who are pregnant.

Ladringan was provided with a medical slip by her physician that contained restrictive instruction that Ladringan should avoid smoke from tobacco for the duration of her pregnancy because such exposure increases the risk of premature labor and decreased birth weight.

Ladringan said she presented the medical slip to her employers via L. Kondo and I. Lei, but she was not reassigned to a new location. Rather, she said she was instructed to keep working in locations where customers regularly were permitted to smoke.

Her lawsuit stated that Mirage Corp. (L. Kondo and I. Lei) demanded that she sign a “waiver letter” that would absolve the employer of any and all responsibility for any harm that might come to her unborn child as a result of her exposure to cigarette smoke at her place of employment.

It was made clear to Ladringan by L. Kono and or I. Lei that if she did not draft and sign such a letter, she would face negative consequence including a reduction in her work hours and/or eventual termination from her job, the lawsuit stated.

Ladringan again visited her doctor on or about June 3, 2013 and requested a medical slip that warned her employer about the risks associated with exposing an unborn child to cigarette smoke by requiring its mother to work in an environment where others smoked. The medical slip also excused her from work from May 29, 2013 to June 5, 2013, and again she presented it to her employer.

On or about June 11, 2013 Ladringan filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stating that she was being wrongfully discriminated against because of her pregnancy. Her employer was also informed of this complaint.

According to her lawsuit, Ladringan was transferred from full-time status to part-time status by defendants L. Kondo and I. Lei.

Ladringan said she was also brought to a meeting with L. Kondo who told her that she should drop the complaint to the EEOC and if she did, her hours would be restored and she would be once again a full time employee.

Ladringan said she was again ordered by L. Kondo to write and sign a letter that would absolve Mirage Corp. of any responsibility for injury to her unborn child and, this time, she was also ordered to include language dismissing the EEOC complaint and absolving Mirage Corp. of any wrong doing related to the EEOC complaint.

Ladringan said during the meeting, L. Kondo told her that if she did not drop the EEOC complaint, they would revoke her work permit.

On Aug. 21, 2013, Ladringan filed charges with EEOC stating that she was discriminated against because she was pregnant. Subsequently, Ladringan said she was completely cut out of the work schedule by her employer.

On Aug. 21, 2016 Ladringan said her employer informed her, through a letter signed by L. Kondo, that it would not be renewing her employment contract nor would it renew her immigration status, ostensibly due to downsizing at the company.

“This explanation was a lie intended to legitimize [the] defendant’s discriminatory acts against Ladringan,” Hasselback said.

He added that the actions taken by L. Kondo and I. Lei were undertaken at the direction of and undertaken with the full knowledge by and or ratified at a later date by S. Kondo.

He said the actions of the defendants caused Ladringan to suffer from extreme emotional distress that manifested itself in various ways including but not limited to feelings of nausea, dizziness, and faintness to the point where she had to, on at least one occasion, stop work and sit down or she would have passed out.

Hasselback said the defendants are each jointly and severally liable for the acts of discrimination.

The actions of the defendants, he added, were willful, intentional and performed with malice and or reckless disregard to Ladringan’s rights and or clearly established public policy of the CNMI.

The defendants’ conduct was outrageous, was intentional and reckless, and caused Ladringan severe emotional distress, her lawyer said.

Ladringan has been damaged as a direct result and proximate result of the defendants’ intentional infliction of emotional distress in an amount to be proven at trial, Hasselback added.

He said the defendants are each jointly and severally liable for the aforementioned acts of discrimination.

He asked the court to reinstate Ladringan to the same position, and award her back pay from her last day of work to the date of her reinstatement.

Hasselback also asked the court for compensatory damages and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

He is also seeking punitive damages for the defendants’ intentional and outrageous conduct to Ladringan in an amount to be determined at trial, an award of costs including the costs of experts and reasonable attorney’s fees, and any other relief the court deems just and proper.

Variety was unable to get a comment from the defendants.