Tropical Garden sues Imperial Pacific for breach of contract

TROPICAL Garden Inc. has sued Imperial Pacific International in federal court for breach of contract, promissory estoppel, and unjust enrichment.

Tropical Garden provides landscaping, plant nursery, plant rental, ground maintenance and nursery supplies in the CNMI. Imperial Pacific does business in the CNMI as the operator of the Best Sunshine International casino.

Tropical Garden, though attorney Daniel T. Guidotti, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, saying that IPI failed to pay for services provided by Tropical Garden.

The lawsuit also included 1-10 Does. Tropical Garden said it knows their true identities, and added that they are also liable for the damage caused by each wrongful act or failure to act.

Tropical Garden said that in June 2016, Worldwide Asia, an IPI agent for the purpose of developing a landscaping plan, procuring plants for the landscaping, and managing the installation of the landscaping aspects of the hotel-casino, initiated at IPI’s instruction a solicitation for bids.

Tropical Garden responded by submitting a bid which included a quotation of $1,317,612.60 plus a schedule of costs for supply of plant materials to the hotel-casino.

Tropical Garden also responded to IPI’s solicitation for bids to install plant materials at the hotel-casino by submitting a bid of $640,550 plus an action plan to install the plant materials at the facility.

Worldwide Asia informed Tropical Garden that IPI had accepted its bids.

At the end of June 2016, Tropical Garden signed a purchase order provided by IPI in the amount of $1,317,612.60.

According to the purchase order, IPI was to pay 50 percent of the supply contract price to Tropical Garden.

Tropical Garden then submitted an invoice to IPI in which Tropical Garden requested payment of $658,806.30, the initial deposit required under the supply purchase order.

Tropical Garden said in July it began propagating and procuring plant materials for the hotel pursuant to the provisions of the supply purchase order.

The lawsuit stated that Worldwide Asia informed Tropical Garden that the supply purchase order had been given a green light by the bosses, although no one from IPI provided a signed purchase order to Tropical Garden.

Tropical Garden said in mid-July 2016, IPI paid $329,403.15 or 25 percent of the amount due to Tropical Garden under the supply purchase order.

Tropical Garden said in July, August, September, October, November and December it diligently fulfilled the provisions of the supply purchase order and installation bid.

Tropical Garden said it spent the funds it received from IPI to hire additional workers, purchase construction equipment, rent construction equipment, clear land, develop a temporary nursery for incoming plant material, travel to Hawaii and California to acquire plants unavailable on Saipan, transport plants, and propagate and procure thousands of plants for installation at the hotel.

By late October 2016, Worlwide Asia informed Tropical Garden that IPI had signed a written purchase order for the supply bid and that IPI would soon deliver the signed PO to Tropical Garden.

Tropical Garden said in early November 2016 it nearly exhausted its cash reserves and submitted an invoice for $236,522.22 to IPI so that it could continue performing under the supply purchase order and the installation bid.

But Tropical Garden said IPI refused to make the partial payments that it requested.

According to Tropical Garden it met with IPI representatives in Dec. 2016, and they informed Tropical Garden that IPI would not provide any more money to Tropical Garden and that IPI wanted to renegotiate the supply purchase order and installation bid.

Guidotti said IPI breached its obligations to Tropical Garden under the supply and installation contract when in bad faith and without justification IPI unilaterally attempted to renegotiate the supply and installation contracts and refused to make further payments under either contract.

“As a result of IPI’s breach of the supply and installation contracts, Tropical Garden is entitled to recover compensatory damages in the amounts that Tropical Garden spent to perform under the supply and installation contract, including equipment rentals, expenses to acquire supplies to care for the plants, employee wages, travel expenses, transport expenses for plant materials, and purchase of plant materials among other things,” Guidotti said.

IPI, he added, also failed to provide Tropical Garden with written contracts signed by IPI, despite repeatedly informing Tropical Garden that IPI had agreed to the provisions of the supply and installation contracts and that IPI had actually signed the contracts.

Guidotti said it would be unjust not to require IPI to compensate Tropical Garden.

He is asking the court to award Tropical Garden money sufficient to compensate it for lost profits.

Tropical Garden also wants to be compensated for out of pocket expenses during the course of performing the contracts including sums sufficient to compensate Tropical Garden for taxes due and not yet paid, and debts incurred and not yet satisfied.

In addition, Tropical Garden is asking for reasonable costs for bringing the suit and other relief that the court deems just and proper.