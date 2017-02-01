Governor mulls hiring of lobbyist in DC

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres is considering opening a CNMI office in Washington, D.C. or hiring a lobbyist who can help ensure that the islands’ concerns are heard in the nation’s capital.

The governor just got back from Washington, D.C. where he met with some Trump administration officials, U.S. lawmakers and members of the governors association.

“It’s a new administration, new leadership — it’s a new start so I’ll be giving it a lot of effort,” he said in an interview on Monday.

“I don’t know yet whether I will hire an employee or work with a lobbyist, but we will have a government office to assist us in doing more outreach. We are looking into that.”

While in Washington, D.C., Torres said he “met with other governors and informed them about the issues we're facing here in the CNMI. I also spoke about CNMI issues with a couple of senators. We are working very hard to make sure our concerns are heard. That’s why we are thinking of having an office there. We are looking into it, especially now that there is a new administration, and everything is moving very fast. I want to make sure that we are heard, that our concerns are heard. Guam has an office in D.C., and we are also thinking of opening an office there.”

Torres said the 902 report is being reviewed by the U.S. Congress now. “We asked the U.S. Congress to please look at it because it raises very serious concerns.”

Torres was pleased that U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan’s bill, HR 339, will be on the U.S. House floor for a vote, Tuesday, CNMI time.

The bill proposes to increase the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000 which the governor thinks is not enough.

“I requested 18,000 because I know there will be more need for workers, but if we can get 15,000 now, then I will take it,” Torres added.

Regarding the visa-waiver program for Chinese tourists and how its possible suspension could affect the CNMI, the governor said: “It would affect 34 to 40 percent of our revenue here, so it’s important that we address that issue and put our concerns on the table because once decisions are made, it might be too late for us.”

The end of the China visa-waiver program would also affect the Saipan casino project, he added,

“That’s why it’s important for all of us to make sure that we get our CW program extension, have the CW numbers increased and work on retaining the China visa-waiver program.”