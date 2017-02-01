Jonas Barcinas named director of Chamorro- Carolinian Language and Heritage Studies

EDUCATION Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero on Monday appointed Hopwood Middle School principal Jonas Barcinas as the new director of Chamorro-Carolinian Language and Heritage Studies.

The commissioner also named Koblerville Elementary School principal Rizalina R. Liwag as the acting principal of Hopwood while KoES vice principal Jeremiah Benavente will be the Koblerville school’s acting principal.

All the appointments took effect Monday.

After eight years as Hopwood principal, Jonas Barcinas will assume the leadership of the CCLHS program which aims to promote and preserve local languages and traditions.

“I thank principal Jonas Barcinas for his willingness and readiness to step up in our need to work with our public school students in a larger capacity,” Education Commissioner Deleon Guerrero said Monday.

CCLHS was being managed by two program directors. One of them passed away about two years ago, while last week the remaining director assumed another position, she said.

“So we have to make some critical and hard decisions. With Jonas leading our CCLHS program, we are responding to and recognizing one of our priorities,” the education commissioner added.





Lawmakers earlier reminded PSS management of the need to fill the vacancy, and local and federal funding for the program could have been affected had the director’s position not been filled, Variety learned.

Deleon Guerrero said Barcinas’s vast experience wil be very beneficial to the CCLHS program.

“We need strong leaders like him who can help our students,” she added.

Liwag, Hopwood’s acting principal, said the PSS central office “really needs Jonas.”

Liwag, who is currently pursuing a doctorate in teaching and learning, has been with PSS for 25 years — 16 years in the teaching profession and nine years as a principal.

“Wherever we are needed, we are ready to serve,” she added.

Benavente, the acting principal of KoES, has been vice principal since 2012, and he believes he is ready for his new duties.