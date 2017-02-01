Maratita, Igitol want Saipan casino to pay 5% gaming tax

VICE Speaker Janet Maratita and Rep. Alice Igitol want the Saipan casino investor — whose ratings have been recently downgraded by Fitch and Moody’s and is currently facing lawsuits from vendors and a former employee — to pay a 5 percent tax on its gaming revenues.

Maratita and Igitol introduced House Bill 20-31 which they say aims to retire the CNMI deficit in a significant and consistent manner through the imposition of a 5 percent tax on gaming revenues in the commonwealth.

The measure will be formally introduced during the House session today, Tuesday.

According to the bill, the Saipan casino industry “is largely untaxed and the time has come to tax it in a fair and reasonable manner.”

In April 2016, Saipan casino investor Imperial Pacific/Best Sunshine said it had already provided $70 million in government revenue since it was awarded an exclusive casino gaming license on island.

In Oct. 2016, a casino executive told CNMI lawmakers: “To answer those who say we don’t pay taxes — I think we’ve made that clear today. Besides our $15 million annual license fee for which four years have been paid already, or $60 million, as soon as we start construction…[we pay] $20 million in tax on top of the $15 million…. The quicker we [move forward] the more taxes we pay. As our revenue grows, we’ll pay more in taxes.”

Imperial Pacific’s hotel-casino in Garapan is still under construction.