Torres will not identify funding for elected officials’ pay hike

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres says he will not identify the funding source for elected officials’ pay hike, adding it is up to lawmakers to do so.

“It’s a legislative issue. If salaries are to be increased, I am sure they will find where the money is, and they can cut or reduce their funding or reprogram the Legislature’s appropriation,” the governor said in an interview Monday.

“For the record, I won’t get any increase in salary. I won’t benefit from it. The next governor in 2019 — that individual will benefit from this bill, but the current governor and lt. governor will not benefit from the new law,” Torres said.

“The money for the pay hike of the mayors and the legislators needs to be appropriated. If the Legislature wants to, if they have funding for it, and if they appropriate it, then I am okay with that. But to identify funding from outside sources, the answer is no. I will not reduce our government’s budget just to accommodate a salary increase for elected officials.”

House Bill 19-3 became Public Law 19-83 on Jan. 20, 2017 without the governor’s signature.

House Committee on Ways and Means Charirman Angel Demapan has said that the pay hike for elected officials will not take effect because no funding has been identified.

He said only the salary increase for government employees and civil service employees will take effect as it is already included in this fiscal year’s budget.

Under P.L. 19-83, the governor’s annual pay is to be increased from $70,000 to $120,000; the lt. governor's, from $60,000 to $100,000; mayors', $43,000 to $75,000; and legislators', $39,000 to $70,000.