Philippine consul encourages scammed workers to file complaint

PHILIPPINE Consul to Guam Mark Francis Hamoy says Filipino workers who were recruited by manpower agencies that do not have jobs for them should file a formal complaint “so we can act on it.”

He said the Philippine Consulate General on Guam has not yet received an official report about any such cases, but victims here can seek assistance from the honorary consul on Saipan, Eli Arago.

Earlier, Arago said he would meet with manpower agency managers to discuss the concerns of some workers.

The manpower agency could be held responsible by the CNMI Department of Labor if they are bringing in workers who end up jobless on island.

Hamoy noted that affected Filipino workers have CW-1 permits from the U.S. government.

“So they went through the proper channels,” he said. “But we don’t have the exact information about their individual cases so we need them to report to the honorary consul’s office first.”

Then they can file a formal complaint through the consulate general which will refer it to the Department of Labor and Employment in the Philippines so it can go after the manpower agency there.

“That’s why we don’t want direct hiring of workers,” he said, adding that hiring should be done through agencies accredited by the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration.

Hamoy said it could also be possible that during the recruitment process there was work available, but by the time the workers arrived on Saipan, the agency no longer needed workers or their contract to provide workers to a certain company had been changed.

Most of those who complained to Variety are Filipino and Bangladeshi workers who were recruited for construction jobs on Saipan.