Police officer in assault case pleads not guilty

THE police officer arrested for assaulting his wife, who is also a police officer, pled not guilty on Tuesday.

Ramon Saures Kaipat appeared in Superior Court in the custody of the Department of Corrections, and was represented by court-appointed attorney Rosemond Santos while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Kaipat waived any conflict with the court-appointed counsel, Santos, who was once an assistant AG who prosecuted Kaipat in a prior case.

Kaipat also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the reading of the charges in the information. He likewise waived advisement of his constitutional rights and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace.

Judge Joseph Camacho set Kaipat’s bench trial for May 15, 2017 at 9 a.m. in courtroom 220A.

According to the prosecution, Kaipat’s wife, an evidence custodian for the Department of Public Safety, was injured as a result of the assault and brought to the Commonwealth Health Center.

On Jan. 17, 2017, Judge Camacho increased the Kaipat’s bail from $3,000 to $20,000 and also ordered him to surrender his firearm.

The judge noted Kaipat’s three temporary restraining orders, two prior criminal cases and several traffic cases, including driving while under the influence of alcohol. Court documents did not indicate why DPS hired Kaipat despite his record.

On Jan. 13, 2017, at 11:18 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a disturbance on Beach Road Susupe.

A detective who was the first to arrive on the scene approached a brown Nissan Altima and saw Kaipat on top of his wife holding her head down on the passenger-side seat while she was screaming profanities.

The detective said he could also hear the sound of the horn, adding that it was Kaipat’s wife who was sounding the horn.

There were lumps and bruises on the victim’s face and forehead, and blood on her lips, police said

Another police officer asked her what had happened, and she replied that her husband had punched her in the head several times. Medics were then summoned, and they transported her to the hospital.

At the hospital, she said prior to the incident, she and her husband had just come from a patrol party. She was driving and was on the phone with her sister when Kaipat grabbed the phone and turned it off.

When she took her phone back and tried again to call her sister, she said Kaipat grabbed her hair and punched her in the head and face.