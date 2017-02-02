Judge finds Peter Lemei guilty of theft

CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Monday found Peter Koichi Lemei, a repeat offender, guilty of theft.

Lemei, 46, was charged with stealing a woman’s purse as she was playing cards in her friend’s garage in Chalan Kanoa.

His bench trial commenced on Aug. 16, 2016 which was continued to Oct. 31, 2016, and concluded on Jan. 30, 2017.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas represented the government while Lemie was represented by Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark.

In his judgment of conviction, Judge Camacho said Lemei’s own statement placed him at the scene when the crime was happening.

Two people witnessed the purse being stolen, and one of the witnesses is familiar with Lemei and identified him as the person who grabbed the purse, the judge said.

During the trial, the prosecution called in four witnesses including the victim. The defense called one witness: Detective Andrew Taimanao who executed a search warrant on Lemei’s residence.

The victim testified that the total value of items taken from her was about $2,000, but the Office of the Attorney General only charged Lemei with theft valued at $250 with a possible maximum sentence of one year.

The victim testified that she saw the face of the person who took her purse, and that she knew Lemei as she had seen him in the past walking with his dog. Lemei lived in the neighborhood, she said.

The victim’s friend testified that she was playing cards with the victim. During a commotion — dogs were fighting under the table where the victim and her friends were playing cards — the victim’s friend said she saw a person grab the purse but did not see the face of the person.

Judge Camacho said the testimony of the witnesses was credible, especially the victim’s.

The victim saw Lemei’s face from about one foot away as he grabbed her purse, the judge said.

In addition, the victim identified Lemei immediately after police officers transported the defendant back to the crime scene, the judge said.

He added that the victim likewise identified Lemei in a photo line-up.

Moreover, the testimony of the victim’s friend is credible and corroborates that of the victim, the judge added.

Lemei, who was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections, will be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.