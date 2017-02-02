Raulerson’s Florida team tops state Real World Design Challenge

FORMER Marianas High School teacher and Aeronautical Dolphin founder and mentor John Raulerson is now a teacher at South Lake High School whose team, which he mentors, has won the Florida state Real World Design Challenge.

He and his students will represent Florida in the national competition in Washington, D.C. this April.

Under Raleurson, the MHS Aeronautical Dolphins won 5 straight Pacific region championships, and were two-time national champions.

In July 2016, Raulerson’s contract was not renewed.

The Real World Design Challenge is an annual competition that provides high school students with the opportunity to work on real world engineering challenges in a team environment. Participating teams are asked to address a challenge that confronts the nation’s leading industries.