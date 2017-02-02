NMI aeronautics team ready for national competition

A COMMUNITY-BASED aeronautics team will represent the CNMI and the Pacific region in the 2017 Real World Design Challenge Competition championship in Washington, D.C. this April.

The team includes juniors and seniors at Marianas High School and is a new group that has no ties with the now inactive Aeronautical Dolphins.

The team members are Ian Cataluna, Ann Margaret Norcio, Daniel Villarmero, Chenoa Bunts-Anderson and Gaeun “Melody” Yang.

Cataluna said each of them contributed to their their project using insights from their mentors.

The team designed an unmanned aircraft system for precision agriculture.

CNMI aeronautics coach and RWDC coordinator Jeaniffer H. Cubangbang said the team completed the challenge as a self-led group, devoting every day to working in local establishments until they came up with their final design, business plan and notebook completed.

“They show that with commitment, perseverance and the skills and knowledge accumulated through their education, they can accomplish anything,” she said.

“Now we are looking for funding. We are asking [the Public School System to fully fund us again but if not, RWDC can help us,” she added.

Cubangbang said the students are committed and highly motivated to win the national championship.

Bunts-Anderson said their project will help farmers survey their crops so they have a better understanding of how they’ve utilized the lands.

This will allow farmers to determine if they are utilizing all their resources and see any damage not only in the field but in the structure, she said, adding their system is important for tropical islands that are frequented by typhoons.

“It is important from a local perspective because there are lots of diseases affecting our local crop and our system can detect that,” Bunts-Anderson said.





Cataluna said they have to upgrade their aircraft for the national competition “because we’ll be competing with other state teams.”

Villarmero said it was his algebra teacher who motivated him to join the group so “I can put my computer skills to work.”

Asked if the project is affecting his studies, Villarmero said: “It actually benefits my studies because now with this challenge I am more focused and motivated.”

Yang, who created the 3D model of the project, said they feel confident about their chances.

Project manager Ann Margaret said the national championship is very challenging, but it taught them to be resourceful.

Their team will represent all schools in the CNMI, she added.

Cubangbang said the team has successfully solved a real world problem using higher order thinking skills that involve math analysis, engineering issues, business computations and local agricultural data. She said they used software and resources to design an unmanned aircraft system for precision agriculture.

She said the team members are thankful to their parents and family members who sacrificed time to assist them in their undertaking.

“We are also grateful to advisers Claus Bier and Dr. Timothy Kock, of Northern Marianas College-Cooperative Research Extension and Education Services. We are also thankful to the mentors who assisted in the design approach: Mr. Manoj Rahematpura from Pratt & Whitney who specializes in aero-structures and has advised the team in connection with the structural parts of the aircraft.

“Thank you, too, to Capt. Christina Mastracchio, a pilot and an Air Force Academy and MIT graduate, who provided the team with necessary feedback on the aircraft’s aerodynamics; and Douglas Brennan, general manager of Atkins Kroll Toyota based in Saipan, for providing critical comments on the team’s proposed business case.”

Cubangbang said it was Brennan and Atkins Kroll Toyota that provided students with a facility in which to work after Typhoon Soudelor devastated the island in Aug. 2015.

She said they also appreciate another mentor, Emory Frink, for his great advice and for sharing the best of his knowledge regarding aircraft maneuvers.