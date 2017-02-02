Fire guts Kevin’s Mart

(DFEMS) — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at 3:21 a.m., the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services received a call from the Department of Public Safety reporting a possible structure fire at Kevin’s Mart near the post office in Chalan Kanoa.

At 3:22 a.m., Rescue-1 and Medic-1 from the Susupe Fire Station, Engine-2 and Medic-2 from the Garapan Fire Station, Engine-5 from the Kagman Fire Station and other personnel responded to the location. The first unit arrived on scene at 3:23 a.m.





At 3:25 a.m., the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation and the Commonwealth Ports Authority-Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting unit were contacted by the DFEMS dispatcher. CUC responded to shut of the power and activate the hydrants in the area while ARFF assisted with its water tanker. The fire was reported controlled at 6 a.m.





No one was injured and no treatment was provided at the scene for medical complaints in relation to the fire.





A preliminary scene investigation by the Arson Investigation Unit revealed that the fire fully engulfed the structure. The structure is a semi-concrete commercial establishment. The point of origin was identified in the southwest corner of the dining area. The cause of the fire was an overloaded multi-plug outlet — with multiple slow cookers left plugged in overnight.

According to Marianas Variety news files, Kevin’s Mart opened in Aug. 2012 and serves local dishes, including sandwiches and desserts.