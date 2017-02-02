NMD group asks 9th Circuit to rehear Davis lawsuit

THE Northern Marianas Descent Corp. filed two petitions with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Jan. 10 — one, to intervene in John H. Davis Jr.’s lawsuit and, the other, to seek a rehearing of the case en banc or by the full court.

The newly organized NMDC made the announcement Tuesday during a press conference at the Community Development Center in Garapan.

Through attorneys Joseph E. Horey and O’Connor Berman Dotts & Banes, the NMDC filed the petitions electronically two weeks after the U.S. appellate court affirmed the District Court for the NMI’s May 2014 ruling that the local constitutional restriction on voting violates the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which states that the “right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The lawsuit was filed by Davis, a former Marianas High School teacher, against the Commonwealth Election Commission following the enactment on April 21, 2011 of Public Law 17-40 which established a Northern Marianas Descent or NMD Registry to enforce Article XVIII, Section 5(c) of the CNMI Constitution.

The NMDC on Tuesday also elected a new set of officers and launched a community outreach to educate NMDs and other residents of the islands about the Covenant and CNMI Constitution.

Elected president was John “Bolis” Gonzales; vice president, Danny O. Quitugua; treasurer, Frank Tomokane; secretary, Les Ogumoro-Guerrero; board members: former Rep. Felicidad T. Ogumoro, Juan S. Torres and Tyrone Kilileman.

In its six-page petition, the NMDC told the Ninth Circuit that the group should be allowed to intervene for the purpose of seeking a rehearing in the case.

“To begin with, the NMDC has ‘a significant protectable interest relating to the subject of the action.’ The NMDC’s membership consists entirely of persons of Northern Marianas Descent as defined in the CNMI Constitution, who are the intended beneficiaries of the voting restriction struck down in this case.

“Each of them has an interest in maintaining the effective force of his or her vote. Furthermore, the NMDC’s purpose is the promotion of the rights and interests of their fellow NMDs.





“The disposition of this action will certainly impair the ability of the NMDC and its members to protect these interests, since the disposition so far has been that the voting restriction has been permanently invalidated.

“The voting strength of every member of the NMDC with respect to any vote to amend Article X II of the CNMI Constitution has been diluted by the decision of the district court and this Court authorizing non-NMDs to vote on such amendments,” the NMDC petition stated.

In the petition for rehearing Davis’ lawsuit en banc, the NMDC asked the Ninth Circuit to vacate its three-man panel decision. The NMDC said that the panel decision conflicts with a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, Rice vs. Cayetano, 528 U.S. 495 (2000).

The proceeding, the petition said, “involves a question of substantial importance, namely whether the decision of if, when and how real property in the Northern Marianas can be freely alienated will be made by the people of Northern Marianas descent themselves, or whether that decision will instead be influenced by outside interests who stand to gain from the result.”

The NMDC said the panel “skipped over an important analytic step that had been crucial to the result in Rice vs. Cayetano. And that deviation has made all the difference since the crucial question that Rice vs. Cayetano addressed and the panel in this case did not —the intent of the classification — is the one to which the answers herein differ most sharply from those in Rice vs. Cayetano, and most likely to produce a contrary result, notwithstanding all the superficial similarities that otherwise exist between the two cases.”

According to the NMDC:

“The panel’s decision can be justified only on the theory that any classification based on ancestry of descent is per se racial. That is contrary to the holding in Rice, which, in recognizing that ‘ancestry can be a proxy for race’ implicitly acknowledged that sometimes ancestry is not a proxy for race, and that ancestral classifications must therefore be looked at, and looked behind, on a case-by-case basis to tell the difference.

“If ancestry was always racial then, U.S. citizenship itself would be a race-based classification, since, for anyone born outside the country, it is inherited from one’s parents. Likewise, any gift of bequest conferred on a person and his descendants would be race-based. An organization limiting membership to descendants of a particular class of persons would be found to discriminate on the basis of race. The ultimate effect of this over-expansive approach is to trivialize real race-based discrimination.”

In the meantime, Gonzales said the NMDC is renewing its efforts to advocate for issues that matter a great deal to NMDs.

“We are renewing our efforts to proceed with a public education program on the Covenant and CNMI Constitution. There is an importance and urgency to educate the public about these two very critical documents that spell out our rights and responsibilities as citizens in the Northern Marianas, and equally important, to understand and appreciate the depth of the political value of our relationship with the U.S. as a self–governing commonwealth.”