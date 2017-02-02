Torres commends CBP for ‘hard work’

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has commended U.S. Customs and Border Protection in its effort to process passenger arrivals efficiently as much as possible even if understaffed.

In a statement on Tuesday, he acknowledged the “hard work and efforts of the CBP officers” who are at the “front-lines” of the CNMI’s tourism economy.

“The CBP officers who work long hours and do the difficult work of protecting our borders should be commended and celebrated for their efforts. I thank them for being a productive partner to us in our tourism sector and hope to do what we can locally to enhance this important relationship,” the governor said.

He said he will work alongside the Commonwealth Ports Authority and the Marianas Visitors Authority to remedy passenger-arrival issues “without compromising security to achieve positive and beneficial improvements” that will allow the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport to “provide the best welcome to our visitors and maintain the safety of the commonwealth.”

He added, “It is important to me that we all work together to ensure our visitors have an enjoyable experience from the moment they arrive. The CNMI has a good team in MVA and CPA that will be able to come together to address the issues we have experienced, build capacity for future growth, and build our destination brand from the very first step.”

Since last year, the local business community has expressed concern over the long lines at the airport due to CBP’s lack of personnel.

MVA said some tourists have to wait from three to four hours before they can be cleared by CBP.