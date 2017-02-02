‘Governor should have vetoed pay hike’

REACTING to the statement of Governor Ralph Torres that he would not identify funds for the elected official’s pay hike, Speaker Ralph S. Demapan said the chief executive should have vetoed the measure instead of allowing it to become law.

The speaker, in an interview on Tuesday, said the governor’s statement was “surprising.”

“In the first place, he should have vetoed it so we wouldn’t have to deal with it now. I would have preferred that he veto it rather than allow it to become law without his signature,” said Demapan, the principal author of the measure, now P.L. 19-83, which also authorizes a salary increase for government employees.

The pay-hike measure for government employees will take effect this fiscal year because it is funded by the FY 2017 budget, but the salary increase for elected officials cannot be implemented until a funding source is identified.

Variety was told that the pay hike for the governor, lt. governor and the mayors will not take effect until 2019. But it is applicable to the newly sworn in 20th Legislature — if funding is identified and an appropriation bill is introduced and enacted into law.

The speaker said it will cost over $800,000 to pay for the legislators’ salary increase.

“We just need to be creative. We will find a way to fund it, but if we can’t this fiscal year, then we have no choice but to address it in the next fiscal year,” he added.

Under P.L. 19-83, the governor’s annual pay is to be increased from $70,000 to $120,000; the lt. governor’s, from $60,000 to $100,000; the mayors’, $43,000 to $75,000; and the legislators’, $39,000 to $70,000.