Defendant in domestic case pleads guilty

LAWSON Santiago Renguul Jr. on Wednesday pled guilty to three counts of assault and battery, and one count of unlawful contact, punishable by up to four years of imprisonment.

Renguul’s change-of-plea hearing was held in Superior Court Judge Joseph Camacho’s courtroom. Renguul was represented by Public Defender Douglas Hartig while Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government.

According to the factual basis for the plea agreement, Renguul, 26, did threaten to cause, attempt to cause, or purposely cause bodily injury to his girlfriend on Aug. 2, 2016, and that during an argument Renguul brandished and struck his girlfriend with a knife.

On Aug. 18, 2016, moreover, Renguul did unlawfully strike, beat, wound or otherwise cause bodily harm to his girlfriend. Renguul put his arm around his girlfriend’s neck, applied pressure, and covered her nose and mouth, interfering with her ability to breathe.

On Aug. 20, 2016, prior to his initial appearance before a judge, Renguul initiated communication or attempted to communicate with his girlfriend to try to induce or encourage her to drop the charges and not to cooperate with the investigation of the case.

Renguul also admitted that he went to his girlfriend’s house and upon locating her inside her vehicle, he jumped on the hood of her car and threatened to harm her. He entered her car and removed her son from the vehicle against her will while she was on the phone with the police.

During the hearing, Judge Camacho reminded Renguul that the defendant has constitutional rights and that in pleading guilty to the offense he will lose some of those rights.

Judge Camacho asked him if anyone was pressuring him to plead guilty. Renguul said no.

The judge vacated the jury trial set for March 6, 2017, and said the parties may submit a sentencing memorandum on May 19, 2017.

The sentencing hearing was set for May 31, 2017.