CUC: Rise in fuel prices results in power-rate hike

(CUC) — The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has been notified by Mobil Oil Mariana Islands Inc. that there has been an increase in average fuel prices.

Accordingly, CUC is required, pursuant to an order previously issued by the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission to increase the Fuel Adjustment Charge or FAC pass through rate, previously known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause.

The FAC rate of $0.15512 per kWh has been increased to $0.16381 per kWh effective February 1, 2017. As a result, residential customers who use 500 kWh of power per month will pay approximately $4.35 more on their monthly billing.

CPUC ordered CUC to adjust the FAC rate based on the price of oil. Adjustments are made when the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing equals or exceeds 4.5 percent of the average per gallon cost of fuel used in the calculation of the FAC rate.

CUC first instituted LEAC in 2009 to recover fuel and fuel-related costs, a system also used by power providers on Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In May 2015, CPUC authorized CUC to change the name of LEAC to FAC to provide customers a more accurate description of the rate.

The FAC is used to purchase fuel and serves as the one of the two components that make up a CUC power bill. The second rate component is the electric base rate, which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt servicing.