Saipan mayor’s office, zoning office remove over 100 abandoned vehicles

MORE than 100 abandoned vehicles on both public and private property have been removed by the office of Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang since he resumed junk car removal operations in December.

“We are working on a daily basis in collaboration with the Saipan zoning office,” his field operations director Joann Aquino told Variety.

She said they have covered almost all parts of Koblerville and San Antonio, adding that the zoning office will continue to provide the mayor’s office with lists of abandoned vehicles that have been tagged for removal.

Last week, Aquino said they removed some junk cars in Dandan and Susupe.

“We continue to get calls from community members,” she said.

As part of the junk car removal operation, the mayor’s office also has a memorandum of agreement with Basula Produkto Recycling.

In a separate interview, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said their enforcers will continue to tag abandoned vehicles in villages.

“But we also work with the owners,” she said, adding that some owners have voluntarily removed their vehicles.

Those who fail to remove the abandoned vehicles from a right-of-way area are given 48 hours to comply. Failure to do so will result in a $150 fine per day after the expiration date, Ogumoro said.