MV Luta custodian asks court to enforce payment order

NATIONAL Maritime Services Inc., the court-appointed custodian for the arrested MV Luta vessel, has asked District Court for the NMI to enforce its previous order of requiring the parties to pay NMS $124,878.93 before the vessel is released.

NMS counsel Sean E. Frink said investor Takahisa Yamamoto should pay NMS $101,223.

The crewmembers, for their part, should pay $7,058.77; Long Consulting $11,531.06; and Norton Lilly, $5,065.

In October, Yamamoto sued Luta Mermaid, the registered owner of MV Luta, and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Joining the lawsuit as intervenors are the vessel’s former crewmembers, Long Consulting and Norton Lilly who are all seeking payment from MV Luta.

According to Frink, the court order stated that all parties in the lawsuit are responsible to share in paying the custodian, in proportion to the value of their claims from the time of the vessel’s arrest.

Frink said NMS has in good faith provided substitute vessel custodian services that the court ordered for October, November, December, and January.

NMS, he added, has been transparent and forthright as to the related expenses by twice filing detailed invoices of its expenses with the request for payment all of which, he added, are undisputed.

Frink said despite the court’s order and despite now having complete access to NMS’s contract terms and NMS fees and costs, not one party has provided any sort of objection to any particular fee or cost incurred or estimated by NMS.

Frink said not one party has objected to the court’s proposed apportionment schedule — in response to NMS’s second payment request, they instead provided general objections without providing any evidence as to the alleged unreasonableness, the lawyer added.

He said the other parties have attempted to settle with each other without apparently allowing for (except apparently for the crewmembers) any sort of offset in order to ensure NMS is paid for their share of its services before the vessel is released.

“In other words, they asked the court to ignore its prior orders regarding ensuring that NMS will be paid in full before the vessel is released.”

Designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood said the vessel will be sold for a minimum of $550,000 on Feb. 8, 2017 at 10 a.m.