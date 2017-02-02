Man arrested for domestic violence

A 44-year-old man was arrested for threatening to kill his wife with a crowbar over an alleged Facebook romance.

Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio set Jose Sanggalang Mangundayao’s bail at $5,000 on Wednesday. The defendant was charged with assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.

Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday at 7:49 p.m. at LJ Poker on Texas Road in Susupe.

Police said they saw a woman, the defendant’s wife, trying to hide in a dark corner at the poker establishment. She was shaking and crying, police said, adding that she told them that Mangundayao tried to choke her and threatened to kill her with a crowbar.

Police then arrested Mangundayao.

In a follow-up interview with the woman at the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Susupe, she said that at around 5 p.m. on Monday her husband arrived from work and accused her of having an affair with one of her friends on Facebook.

She said they argued and she told Mangundayao to move out. Mangundayao, she added, grabbed a crowbar, pointed it at her and called her names.

She told Mangundayao that she would call the police. Mangundayao, she said, told her: “I’m going to kill you first before you call the police.”

She said as she was trying to call the police Mangundayao tried to strangle her using his left hand.

She then tried to get out of the house, but as she reached for the door-knob Mangundayao held both of her hands and they struggled. A bruise on her arm was the result of that struggle, she told police.

She said when Mangundayao turned around and hit their flat screen television with the crowbar, she managed to run out of the house and get help from the police.

She said she has been married to Mangundayao for 18 years, adding that through all those years, he had slapped, kicked, put a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her.

Mangundayao appeared in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday in the custody of the Department of Corrections and was represented by Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato while Assistant Attorney General Shannon Foley appeared for the government.

Judge Kim-Tenorio set the preliminary hearing for Feb. 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220 A.