February is Teen Dating Awareness and Prevention Month

TO create awareness and prevent teen-dating violence, Gov. Ralph Torres has proclaimed February as Teen Dating Awareness and Prevention Month.

In his proclamation, he encouraged parents to spend extra time with their children and monitor their activities outside the home.

He said no matter how busy parents are, they should always find time to be with their children to make sure that they grow up in a healthy environment, make the right decisions and make healthy choices in relationships.





He said awareness regarding teen-dating violence is very important as it will help empower teens to take an active role in the prevention of such violence and will equip teens with tools to help themselves and their peers in abusive relationships.

It is important to educate teens about teen dating and the dangers that may possibly occur, he added.

Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio, for her part, said parents should be role models for their children at home to help build a stronger foundation and instill values in the children so they will know if they are being abused.

The proclamation stated that most dating relationship do not begin with abuse. Teens who experience abuse may feel confused about what is happening, and they may not realize teen-dating violence is a serious crime.