CPA wants small businesses to compete for airport concessions

THE Commonwealth Ports Authority is implementing a program that will allow small businesses to participate in the concession process for local airports.

During a recent board meeting on Tinian, all six members present voted yes to adopt the resolution offered by board member Barrie Toves who is also the chair of the airport facilities committee.

He said federal law requires a government recipient of U.S. Department of Transportation financial assistance for airport development to implement a disadvantaged business enterprise program for airport concessions to ensure nondiscrimination in the award and administration of opportunities for concessions.

The federal law, he added, aims to create a level playing field on which disadvantaged business enterprises can compete fairly for opportunities for concessions.

The CPA resolution allows the CNMI to maintain compliance with federal law for the purpose of continued and further access to DOT financial assistance.

The CPA board also adopted a resolution to recognize the contributions of Ronnie V. Simpson, airport district manager of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The board stated that Simpson was instrumental in the implementation of various programs at CNMI airports, and has set high standards “to make what the airports and training center are today.”

Simpson served as the manager of the Honolulu airports district office for the FAA, Western Pacific Region from Dec. 2000 to Dec. 2016.

He also served as the airport district manager for the Alaskan region for six years.

Simpson received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and masters degree in public administration from the University of Southern California.