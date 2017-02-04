CUC asks court to temporarily waive educational background requirement for executive director’s position

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corporation legal counsel James S. Sirok is asking the District Court for the NMI for an order waiving the educational background requirement in its Stipulated Order No. 1 for the position of executive director on a temporary basis.

Sirok said this will allow the CUC board of directors to consider acting executive director Gary Camacho as an eligible candidate for the executive director’s position.

Stipulated Order No. 1 mandates specific qualifications and requirements for an individual to be able to hold the position of CUC executive director: a master’s degree in management, engineering, finance or public administration or in the alternative a bachelor’s degree in engineering and registration as a professional engineer pursuant to national standards in either the civil, mechanical or electrical branch.

SO1 also requires at least 10 years of senior management experience in preferably combined wastewater, drinking water and power utility experience, capital improvement projects, human resource needs, utility financing issues, operation and maintenance training and implementation needs.

Sirok said an ongoing major concern for the Environmental Protection Agency, the federal government and CUC is the fact that the position of the executive director has been vacant since July 14, 2015.

Sirok said the position is currently held by Gary P. Camacho who has been acting executive director for more than a year now.

It has been extremely difficult to find individuals to fill the position that meet SO1 requirements, Sirok said, adding that CUC has so far received and reviewed 29 applications.

CUC, he added, has provided written reports to EPA concerning the applications for the position and the results of those applications.

Sirok said currently there are no open applications for the position, but CUC continues to advertise the opening for the executive director’s position within the CNMI and the U.S. and internationally through publications of various utility organizations such as the American Public Power Association, the Northwest Public Power Association, the American Water Works Association and the Water Environment Federation.

In his motion filed on Feb, 1, 2017, Sirok said that CUC’s board, the governor, CNMI lawmakers and various prominent local business and political leaders support Camacho’s appointment as executive director of CUC.

Sirok said these local officials, business and political leaders have “first-hand knowledge of Camacho’s management experience, his communications skills, his many accomplishments at CUC during his employment there and his years of utility experience and an overall knowledge of CUC’s power, water and wastewater systems.”

However, Sirok said, Camacho does not have the specific educational degrees needed to qualify for the position.

Still, the court has the inherent power to modify its order at the request of a party, Sirok said.

“CUC is requesting that this court, as a matter of equity, through the use of its inherent powers, simply waive a specific requirement set forth in SO1 on a limited basis and temporarily.”