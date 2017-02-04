Speaker says Susupe Lake rehabilitation bill will not cost $30M

SPEAKER Ralph Demapan says his bill to establish the Susupe Lake Wildlife Park will not cost $30 million.

In an interview, he said House Bill 20-13 may sound ambitious but funding will not be a problem as he will ask assistance from the federal government.

“We can start with a portion of the area, say one side of it, and as we continue to obtain more funding for the rehabilitation of Susupe Lake then we can continue to do the expansion. What we do is start from this side and then work to the other side, that’s the plan. And it will benefit the people of the commonwealth,” he said.

“The plan is to turn it into recreational land where people can exercise and where we can also build small huts, but again we’ll do it in phases.”

The speaker said the $30 million estimated cost is actually the cost of rehabilitating the lake and wetlands.

“We just need to be creative and seek funding from our federal partners because it is a wetland so we can always tap federal grants. The plan is to make it into another tourist attraction that can generate income so it will benefit the entire commonwealth. Who knows, while we do the rehabilitation, maybe we’ll also find World War II and other artifacts,” Demapan said.

Variety learned that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already has a design for the proposed project and came up with the estimated $30 million cost to rehabilitate the entire lake and turn it into a wildlife park.

Demapan said it is now time to make use of that design and start the rehabilitation project.

His measure proposes to designate Susupe Lake and its surrounding wetland as the Susupe Lake Wildlife Park which will be under the management of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources-Division of Parks and Recreation.

According to the bill, “Small business concessions that are appropriate in such an environment and other attractive public amenities for the enjoyment of the local people and their families, visitors and tourists alike will be an addition of the Susupe Lake Wildlife Park, thus promoting tourism and the island economy.”