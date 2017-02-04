Government should install warning signs at Sugar Dock

WARNING signs should be installed at Sugar Dock, the damaged portion of which has yet to be repaired, community volunteer Max Aguon said.

Meanwhile, tourists and local residents are using the dock unmindful or unaware of the danger, he added. Click to enlarge

One of the warning signs, he said, should be installed at the other side of the dock near where a 53-year-old local man drowned last week.

The current there is “very strong” and can carry a swimmer far from the dock, Aguon said, adding that he himself was swept by the strong current to the Pacific Islands Club area.

After his work at the Division of Parks and Recreation, Aguon usually heads to Sugar Dock to help keep it clean.

“When the weather is good, people enjoy having picnics there,” he said, adding that “tourists also join local residents to swim in the dock area.”

He added, “I always remind them to avoid going to that area, especially near the damaged portion of the dock. It’s very dangerous.”

Aguon said he is again asking CNMI government officials to address the problem at Sugar Dock.

He said he may himself install buoys and other floating markers to warn swimmers.

“We have to do something and not wait for another accident to happen,” he added.

Aguon said there was a barricade at the entrance of the dock but people are ignoring it.

Perhaps the Department of Public Safety should also help monitor the safety of beach users, he added.

This Saturday, Aguon said he will be joined by other volunteers — Diego Masga, Lao Villagomez, Robert Lizama, Joe Cabrera, Jess Kiyu and Jun Kiyu — in another cleanup operation at the beach.