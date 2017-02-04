US House action ‘good news’ for NMI

THE local businesses community is glad that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 339, which proposes to increase the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000, saying it is good news for the CNMI.

Introduced by U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the bill is now with the U.S. Senate.

Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh commended Kilili for introducing the bill.

“It is good news for the CNMI,” she said in an email. “Of course there are many moves that are necessary in order to get it to the Senate for passage. So we’d like to thank the congressman for his hard work in resolving this crisis.”

She added, “A 15,000 CW cap will help tremendously. However, with the opening of the Imperial Resort and Casino this year, and the projected employee numbers for that project alone, we will need an additional 3,000 in order to ensure that the CNMI as a whole will have enough workers to cover our labor needs.”

She said even with the increase to 15,000, “as long as the construction worker market is allowed to eat up the CW1 cap, we will not have enough room for the intended operating staff needs. Additionally, the current 12,998 cap does not take into account projects that have already been approved by the government. Having this restriction of the CW1 cap prevents further potential economic growth. We are just asking that the CNMI avoid forever being a welfare state.”

Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios, for her part, is hopeful that the U.S. Senate will also pass H.R. 339.

“It will be short term relief that is much needed for the CNMI since the CW-1 cap for FY 2017 has been reached. Many business operations have been impacted and this temporary relief will help us until a long-term solution has been agreed upon.

“As I have indicated previously, the chamber supports Governor Torres’ and the 902 team’s recommendations as indicated in the 902 Report for an increase to 18,000. We need a sufficient workforce capacity to sustain our growing economy.”

Rep. Angel Demapan, who was part of the CNMI’s 902 team, said:

“I applaud the action of the U.S. House of Representatives. The support of key Republicans to move the bill forward sooner rather than later is very reassuring for the economic hopes of the CNMI. While we had hoped for a bigger cushion with a cap of 18,000, I’m still optimistic that the increase to 15,000 will go a very long way to help our business community cope with the labor shortage at this time. Moreover, if the bill is enacted, it will provide more time for businesses and the government to work together on building our local workforce. I believe that even if we are able to get this reprieve, we must continue to exert our efforts to invest in training programs to prepare U.S. citizens to eventually fill positions in the workforce.”

According to Rep. Greg Sablan Jr., the chairman of the House Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs:

“We’re happy about the passage and we’re hoping the U.S. Senate will act on it too so our economic growth continues. That’s good news as it will benefit all of us. We are hopeful that with the Senate majority Republicans the bill will also go through so we can move forward with our economic growth and continue with our infrastructure projects.”

The chief accountant of a CNMI company said Kilili’s bill “is good for those who were not able to renew their CW permits because of the 2017 cap.”

But she said they are anticipating more CW issues in 2018.

“It would be a big challenge for us in 2018 if the CW cap is not increased to 18,000 and the program itself is not extended.”

The federal CW program is set to expire in Dec. 2019, but CNMI officials are hoping that the U.S. government will extend it for at least 10 more years.