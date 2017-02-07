2 men get 3 years for copper-wire theft

TWO men caught attempting to steal copper wire from the old Capitol Bowling in Garapan will serve three years in jail.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth Govendo sentenced Barry Loyd G Lizama, 43 and Primo Ogarto, 35, after the court accepted the plea agreement signed by the two defendants.

Both were originally charged with conspiracy to commit theft, theft, and criminal mischief. Under the plea agreement, the two men pled guilty to theft and the court dismissed the remaining charges with prejudice.

In pleading guilty to theft, Ogarto also admitted violating the terms and conditions of his probation for a previous case. He was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of five years, suspended except for three years with credit for time served since Sept. 9, 2016.

Ogarto was also sentenced to 15 months of imprisonment for violating his probation to run concurrently with the theft conviction without the possibility of parole, early release, or work release.

In addition, he will be placed under supervised probation for five years after his release from prison and must perform 300 hours of community work service.

Lizama was also sentenced to five years of imprisonment, all suspended except three years with credit for time served of 144 days.

For violating the terms and conditions of his probation in a previous case, he was sentenced to five months of imprisonment without the possibility of parole, early release, or work release. Similarly, Lizama was sentenced to perform 300 hours of community work service.

Each of the defendants must pay a $500 fine and $100 in court costs.

Ogarto was represented by Public Defender Douglas Hartig, while Lizama was represented by court-appointed attorney Daniel Guidotti.

Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Ogarto and Lizama were arrested for attempting to steal copper wire from the former Capitol Bowling in Garapan in July 2016 after police responded to a call regarding a cooper-wire theft in progress at 9:43 p.m. on July 21, 2016.

A witness saw Ogarto pulling what appeared to be a long strand of wire toward Lizama who was inside his car.

When police arrived, they saw that the generator room electrical box of the former Capital Bowling was damaged, the panel was forcibly opened and taken off the wall, the electrical manhole was cracked open and fresh copper wire cuttings were scattered in the area.

Police also observed drag marks from the generator room out to the street and into Lower Miha where Lizama’s car was parked.