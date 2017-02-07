9 say raw oysters served at hotel made them sick

NINE individuals are suing Interpacific Resort Saipan, owner of Pacific Islands Club, and Delta Trading Co. Ltd.. owner of H-Mart, saying they became ill after eating oysters served at PIC’s restaurant during a company-sponsored party in Feb. 2015.

The plaintiffs are Peter L.G. Pangelinan, Diana M. Sablan, Joseph M. Fejeran, Elsa Nieto, Laing Nieto, Lorenzo Hocog, Matilde Hocog, Zenaida Camacho, and Nora Sablan. They are suing PIC and H-Mart in Superior Court for negligence, breach of warranties, violation of the Consumer Protection Act, strict liability, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Through their counsel William M. Fitzgerald, they are seeking damages and are demanding a jury trial.

For its part, PIC, through attorney Richard W. Pierce, has moved the court to dismiss two of the claims — violation of the Consumer Protection Act with respect to liquidated damages, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Pierce said the complaint of intentional infliction of emotional distress does not allege extreme and outrageous conduct intended to cause or to cause recklessly severe emotional distress.

He said many facts in the complaint, if taken as true, support the inference that PIC was unaware that the oysters were unfit for human consumption.

The plaintiffs also noted that the oysters appeared “fresh and wholesome,” Pierce added.

As a general matter, he said, the “allegedly bad” oysters appeared fine to an observer and that PIC was not aware of any problem until almost a month later.

PIC has filed a third-party complaint against Delta Trading Co. Ltd owner of H-Mart in Superior Court.

“If the oysters at issue were in fact defective, the liability for any harm caused by the oysters lies upon H-mart who placed the products into the stream of commerce knowing that the oysters would be sold to persons such as the plaintiffs.”

Fitzgerald in the complaint said that on Feb, 7, 2015, the plaintiffs, who are all employees of FHP/Take Care or their guests, participated in a company-sponsored dinner party which took place at PIC’s Charley Cabaret. The party consisted of 25 people.

The next morning, he said, the plaintiffs who ate the oysters all became violently ill with stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Fitzgerald said the incident was reported to the Division of Public Health, which then investigated and determined that the individuals who became ill were those who ate raw oysters at PIC on Feb. 7, 2015.

On Feb. 9, two days later, he added, Dr. Hocog called PIC’s food and beverage manager and asked him to ensure that the incident would not happen again.

But Fitzgerald said the manager became angry, claiming that PIC did not serve bad food, “implicitly accusing the plaintiffs of fabricating the incident because PIC served hundreds of customers every day and plaintiffs were the only ones to complain.”

However, Fitzgerald said, a second incident of food poisoning involving raw oysters occurred at PIC.

On March 5, 2015, he added, PIC was informed by Delta Trading that the oysters that Delta Trading was distributing to PIC had been recalled as a result of a request by the Food and Drug Administration.

Fitzgerald said despite being informed by FDA that there was a serious problem with the oysters, “PIC did not inform the plaintiffs so they could confirm the type of contamination they had been exposed to, demonstrating reckless disregard for the health of the plaintiffs.”

He added, “The failure of PIC to inform the plaintiff of the FDA recall was intentional, deliberate, reckless and malicious, designed to conceal the fact that PIC had served contaminated oysters to plaintiffs without any regard to the effect the contaminated oysters had caused plaintiffs and whether the plaintiffs had fully recovered or were still suffering from the contamination.”