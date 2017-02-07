Jiro Takai pleads guilty in domestic violence case

JIRO Kazuo Takai, 22, pled guilty to assault and battery-domestic violence and disturbing the peace on Jan. 31, 2017.

He was arrested in Oct. 2016 for beating up his then-girlfriend. He posted bail but was arrested again in Nov. 2016 for chasing a car driven by a minor and repeatedly punching the vehicle’s window when the driver refused to open the door.

Represented by Public Defender Douglas Hartig. Takai pled guilty as part of a global plea agreement. In return, Assistant Attorney Robert Glass Jr., the prosecutor, dropped the charges of robbery and disturbing the peace of a minor.

Judge Govendo set the sentencing hearing for March 28, 2017 and ordered the Office of the Adult Probation to prepare a presentence investigation report as soon as possible.