Feds: Woodruff’s interpretation of rules self-serving

ATTORNEY Stephen Woodruff’s interpretation of local disciplinary rules is self-serving, the U.S. Department of Justice told the District Court for the NMI.

The DOJ was responding to Woodruff’s claim that the department’s motion to disqualify him as counsel for a foreign national facing deportation was an attack on him and was “frivolous.”

But DOJ said Woodruff “miscasts the governing disciplinary rules, downplays the court’s inherent authority to disqualify attorneys, and denies his obligations to provide accurate information to the court, respondents, counsel, and to the public.”

Woodruff, DOJ added, does not deny that he failed to disclose his suspension before the U.S. Supreme Court and the State of Hawaii, failed to file his Supreme Court appeal, and failed to maintain accurate information online.

Woodruff’s ongoing unwillingness to abide by court rules and ethical standards justifies his disqualification from this case, DOJ said.

It added that his assertion that none of the alleged misconduct occurred in the litigation at hand is simply unsupportable.

DOJ reiterated that Woodruff’s statement to U.S. Attorney Russel Lorfing violates at a minimum American Bar Association’s Model Rule of Conduct 4.1 (requiring truthfulness in statements to others), 7.1 (prohibiting lawyers from making false or misleading communication about the lawyer or the lawyer’s services), 8.4 (c) (prohibiting conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misinterpretation) and 8.4 (d) (prohibiting conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice).

“Even if the existence of Mr. Woodruff’s appeal were, as he contends, irrelevant to his status to practice before the court, Woodruff violated the ethical rules by misleading AUSA Lorfing.

“Even during the Dec. 9, 2016 hearing, at which the court indicated its unequivocal view that Mr. Woodruff should have alerted the court to his disciplinary status with the U.S. Supreme Court, Mr. Woodruff failed to notify the court of his Hawaii disbarment. Mr. Woodruff has repeatedly signaled his unreliability and continued his pattern of disregard for this court and its rules. It would be well with this court’s inherent authority to disqualify Mr. Woodruff for his pattern of improper conduct, and the court should do so.”

The department is asking the court for an order disqualifying Woodruff and to grant his client, Amalia Abo Guanlao, sufficient time to obtain new counsel.

DOJ represents U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services/Department of Homeland Security which was sued by Guanlao, a long-time guest worker in the CNMI with two U.S. citizen children, for denying her CW-1 petition.