Set aside $1M in casino revenue for hospital, says former official

ONE of the CNMI’s founding fathers believes that the commonwealth government can easily address the lack of medical specialists at the Commonwealth Health Center.

“The government could set aside $1 million every year from the casino revenue to hire specialists,” said Vicente N. Santos, former vice chairman of the Marianas Political Status Commission which negotiated the political status of the islands and the drafting of the Covenant with the U.S. government from 1972 to 1975.

Santos, 83, also served as president of the Marianas District Legislature.

In his remarks on Wednesday before the Current Issues students of Northern Marianas College instructor Guadalupe Borja-Robinson, Santos said the CNMI government “should try to do something pro-active” when it comes to healthcare issues,

In an interview, Santos said CHC could hire up to five medical specialists if the government were to earmark $1 million in casino revenue for the hospital every year.

He also wants to see more government officials with a background in economics and business-related courses.

“We need economists and other experts who can help direct government revenues and expenditures toward things that will benefit more people,” he added.

In his remarks to the NMC students, Santos spoke of the possible impact on the island of the casino industry, workforce issues and the proliferation of illegal drugs.

He said he admires Gov. Ralph Torres for heading the CNMI team to the 902 talks with the federal government. In the past, Santos said, the governor usually appointed another CNMI official to lead the islands’ 902 team.

Santos said he is confident that the 902 report submitted by the CNMI and federal teams to the U.S. Congress will yield “positive results.”

He also encouraged students to keep themselves abreast of current events.

“You should be on the alert. Be informed about what’s happening on our island,” he said.