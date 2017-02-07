Special marine advisory: small craft and high surf

(Press Release) — Based on information received from the National Weather Service on Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, fresh to strong trade winds were expected Sunday night and Monday, becoming moderate from the south by Tuesday.

Combined seas of 9 to 10 feet Sunday evening will decrease to between 7 and 9 feet during the day on Monday and to 5 to 7 feet by Tuesday night. A weak disturbance is expected to produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the region Monday night through Tuesday night.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Fresh winds near 20 knots and combined seas of 9 to 10 feet will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft, but winds and seas should subside late Monday afternoon.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Surf will be hazardous at 7 to 9 feet along north-facing reefs but will slowly decrease to below hazardous levels at 6 to 8 feet by late Monday afternoon.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres is advising the general public and mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, to avoid sailing in these conditions and avoid venturing near reefs along exposed beaches, especially along north-facing shores where there will be a high risk of life-threatening rip currents.