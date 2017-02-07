Kilili: Visa requirement can harm NMI economy

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said requiring Chinese and Russian visitors to get a U.S. visa might reduce the long wait in the arrival area of the Saipan airport, but he added that a visa requirement could also harm the local economy.

In in his Feb. 3, 2017 letter to Marianas Visitors Authority board chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce, Kilili presented possible solutions to the problem.

He said U.S. Customs and Border Protection has posted online the passenger wait-times and the average is from 5 minutes to 49 minutes. Go to https://awt.cbp.gov

He said with the exception of persons taken aside for extra vetting, no one waited more than 90 minutes.

MVA and other tourism industry stakeholders have said some newly arrived visitors had to wait up to four hours to be “processed” by CBP.

According to Kilili, “Expediting the hiring of CBP staff, offering incentives for Saipan postings, and putting more focus on local hires in the Marianas are certainly to be encouraged. I understand, too, that CBP and [the Commonwealth Ports Authority] are in discussions about a reimbursable cost agreement that could shorten wait-times by providing more overtime for CBP officers. Congress has authorized agreements of this nature that allow CBP to enter into public-private partnerships and that permit the private sector to fund improvements in border facilities and port services, including by underwriting overtime and funding additional CBP officers. CPA and MVA may want to consider such investments to improve the visitor experience.”

Kilii said beyond “what can be done at the Saipan airport itself to shorten the time each individual passenger is reviewed by CBP upon arrival, there are measures that could be taken prior to arrival. Prescreening visitors in their home country either in person or electronically, when they schedule their travel and or before allowing them to board, reduces wait-times.”

He added, “I understand, for instance that each deplaning passenger from China, seeking to enter the Marianas under parole, now takes on average 110 seconds to process. By comparison, a passenger who is prescreened in their home country using ESTA, the electronic system for travel authorization, requires only 25 seconds upon arrival. MVA however, expressed concern about the cost that would be imposed on potential tourists by ESTA, when this was proposed by Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo last year.”

Kilili said moving “away from the current parole system for Chinese and Russian visitors to a requirement that these passengers obtain visas in their home country prior to departure could expedite their processing upon arrival.”

But a “visa requirement could harm our economy by reducing the number of tourists who are allowed to enter the Marianas.”

Still, “requiring a tourist visa or employing other forms of prescreening could address the concerns expressed by MVA, government officials and the general public about birth tourism and the entry of persons of questionable character whose exclusion could have a positive effect on our islands. These are trade-offs you may want to consider.”

At the same time, Kilili said there is no truth to the statement attributed to CBP Port Director Robert Havens who reportedly stated that CBP is unable to open new agent positions as it has already reached the cap for employees set by the U.S. Congress for the Saipan airport.

Kilili said he met with CBP officials in Washington and asked the U.S. Congressional Research Service to provide him with accurate information about CBP resources and how they are deployed.

“Both CBP and CRS report to me that….t[]here is no cap set by Congress on the number of CBP officers who can be assigned to Saipan.

“It is true that Congress sets the annual funding level for Customs and Border Protection, which necessarily limits how many officers the agency can deploy in total nationwide. And over the last several years, Congress has been increasing funding for officers in recognition of the need to speed processing at ports everywhere. CBP allocates these funds, using a staffing model based on the number of visitors arriving at each port of entry and related factors to determine how many officers are assigned at each location.

“For security reasons CBP does not disclose the specific number of officers assigned at any port of entry. CBP has told me that the number of officers in the Marianas is not accurate. There are more than 20 currently employed, and there are more than 20 positions budgeted for our islands. It is true, however, that the number of officers on station is below the budgeted level. For that reason, screenings may have slowed and may have contributed to the concern voiced in your letter,” Kilili told the MVA official.

He said he has seen the long lines at the Saipan airport himself and he agrees with MVA that moving through immigration quickly makes for a better visitor experience.

“Last year, I raised this concern with the two largest charter operators from China. I asked for their ideas on how we can reduce wait-times, while also protecting the integrity and long-term viability of the parole system that makes it so easy for Chinese tourists to come to the Marianas. This remains the central question,” Kilili said.