CUC official: Law applies to new businesses only

ONLY new businesses will be affected by Public Law 19-59 which requires business owners leasing public land to connect to the power grid of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp, CUC board chairwoman Adelina Roberto said.

Earlier, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho told Variety that hotels and other businesses leasing public property would be required to connect to CUC power grid.

But, he added, “we’re reviewing everything — we are still in the review process.”

According to Roberto, however, “we cannot just go out and say ‘You must hook up because it’s in the law.’ ”

She said many hotels have invested in their own power generators and have contracts with fuel vendors.

“So for the new [hotels, connecting to CUC is] mandated but for the others…that have a contract with Mobil they just can’t pull out of that contract,” she added.

Roberto said existing hotels and other businesses have their own power generation because the government was not able to provide them with the power they needed.