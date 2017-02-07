Long lines at airport affect tourism industry

THE long wait at the Saipan airport experienced by newly arrived passengers affects the CNMI’s only industry, tourism, according to Hotel Association in the Northern Mariana Islands president Gloria Cavanagh.

But she said the solution to the problem is beyond the control of those on island, including the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers “processing” newly arrived tourists.

The delays also affect hotel operations, she added.

“The time spent by our visitors is around four hours-plus for their flight plus 1-4 hours at the airport for processing. This does not take into account the wait-time at their home country’s airport.

She said the total wait-time is equivalent to a trip to Hawaii or even Seattle from Narita. “The overall feeling of the visitor in not a good one for his first experience of Saipan,” Cavanagh said in an email responding to Variety’s questions.

“Regarding hotel operations, when we are the ones providing transportation, the scheduling can get pretty difficult. Sometimes when it should take one pick up, we will have to send an additional bus just so the customers that come out earlier don’t have to wait for what might be hours for the other customers before they can be cleared by CBP.

“Additionally, we sometimes have to put additional staff for check-in. The coverage usually only includes half a shift. When the delays run into hours, we waste the payroll for that additional coverage. When the guests come to the hotel, a flood of customers go directly to breakfast. It is like the release of a floodgate at times.”

She is hoping that U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan can help address the issue in Washington, D.C.

“Unfortunately, the solution is beyond our control [here on Saipan],” she added, “In fact, it is beyond the control of those officers processing the visitors. The number of [CBP] employees needs to be increased, but this is a decision made in D.C. We hope our congressman will be able to push this issue in D.C.”

In his letter to Marianas Visitors Authority board chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce dated Feb. 3, Kilili asked officials of MVA, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, airline companies, CBP and other stakeholders to meet with him at his office on Saipan in the near future “to establish a common understanding of the facts and to discuss the issue and what each can do to better the visitors’ experience.”