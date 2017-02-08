Guam fisherman dies during high-surf advisory

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead upon arrival at Naval Hospital after being pulled from the waters off Agat on Saturday afternoon.

The official cause of death has not been established pending an autopsy.

Emergency dispatchers received a report of a swimmer in distress through a 911 call placed around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Guam Fire Department.

The fisherman was found floating and unresponsive off the waters near Nimitz Beach.

The man was pulled out of the water and into a rescue boat where medics immediately began CPR en route toward the marina, where an ambulance was waiting to take the man to Naval Hospital. Medics desperately tried to revive the man, not stopping CPR until reaching the emergency room of the hospital.

In a separate incident around 2:49 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a 911 call of a distressed kite boarder near Fish Eye Marine Park in Piti. Before the arrival of rescue units, the kite boarder had made it safely to shore. No emergency healthcare was requested by or needed for the kite boarder, according to the fire department.

A high-surf advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.