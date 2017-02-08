Local agriculture should be promoted, says farmer

THE Department of Lands and Natural Resources can play a very important role in promoting agriculture in the CNMI, local farmer Ramon B. Camacho said.

He also believes that the Kagman commercial farm plots administered by DLNR’s Division of Agriculture are capable of supplying farm products to the Garapan Public Market.

“But this has not happened,” Camacho said, because not all farmers in Kagman are delivering their produce to the public market, he added.

“Our leaders should help promote farming,” said Camacho, who was recently elected CNMI County Farmer Service Agency Committee chairman.

He said since the public market is a program of DLNR it should require farmers in Kagman to bring their produce to the public market.

If DLNR distributes the vacant farm plots in Kagman to farmers, he added, the recipients should be required to “support” the public market.

In addition, the government should not impose high taxes and fees on farmers, Camacho said.

On Guam, he said, farmers are given a tax exemption if their produce is worth less than $20,000.

Instead of imposing taxes or fees, he added, the government should instead help promote local agriculture and provide farmers with tax incentives.