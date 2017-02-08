US court awards plaintiff in gun lawsuit $480

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona awarded U.S. Army Ranger veteran Paul Murphy $480 in costs after he won his lawsuit against the CNMI government over its Commonwealth Weapons Act and the Special Act for Firearms and Enforcement.

Murphy, who represented himself or pro se, incurred $1,886.06 in expenses in filing the lawsuit. In his bill of costs filed in court, he said he spent $840 for clerk fees, fees for service of summons and subpoenas, fees for printing and $1,046.66 for other costs.

But the court said he was only entitled to receive $430 for clerk fees and $50 for service fees. Judge Manglona also did not award Murphy costs for lost annual leave time, and she likewise denied his claims for the costs of his firearm applications and roundtrip to Guam to place his firearms in the police armory there.

In addition, the judge said Murphy, as a pro se plaintiff, is not entitled to an award of attorney’s fees in a civil rights action.

Murphy challenged certain provisions of the CNMI’s Weapons Control Act and Special Act for Firearms and Enforcement — including the $1,000 excise tax on pistols — that were later declared unconstitutional by Judge Manglona.