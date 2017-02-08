Prosecution says it has new evidence in sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case

ASSISTANT Attorney General Betsy Weintraub has filed a notice of intent to introduce prior-act evidence in the case against a 54-year-old former Army Reservist charged with sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in Aug. 2016.

She said they will be introducing evidence that Michael Barry Murphy committed other acts of child molestation, adding that he also sexually molested the victim’s aunt who is now 26 years old from 1999 to 2004.

According to Weintraub, the defense has been provided with discovery that summarizes the expected testimony of the victim’s aunt.

Murphy entered a not-guilty plea in Sept. 2016 and is represented by attorney Janet King.

During the preliminary hearing on Aug. 24, 2016, Associate Judge Teresa K. Kim-Tenorio, who set bail at $50,000, found probable cause to believe that Murphy committed two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree.

Weintraub then moved to dismiss the charge of assault and battery against Murphy which the court granted as it is a lesser offense included in the charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Murphy was arrested on Aug. 15, 2016 after police responded to a call for assistance from the girl’s mother.

The girl’s mother told police that she was shocked and scared when she saw Murphy sexually abusing her daughter in his bed at 2 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2016.