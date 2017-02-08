US attorney: Guam meth cases double in last five years

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Over the past five years, the number of cases involving meth dealt with in Guam’s federal court has nearly doubled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Alicia Limtiaco said the number of such cases handled by her office since 2012 has increased from 26 percent to nearly 50 percent over the past fiscal year.

“Over the past five years or so, the prosecution of drug-related offenses has been close to a majority of the work we do at this office,” Limtiaco said. “During that period, we’ve had a steady increase in the number of drug-related prosecutions.”

And while many jurisdictions handle many different kinds of drugs, Limtiaco said the drug of choice in Guam is meth.

In fact, Drug Enforcement Agency acting resident agent-in-charge Kirk Williamson said upwards of 95 percent of the drug cases that go through Guam’s federal courts involve meth as the primary, if not sole, controlled substance.

When asked if a particular pattern existed in the bulk of the cases the federal authorities handled, Williamson explained that Guam’s meth problem defied conventional parameters.

“There’s not really a clear pattern. I mean it kind of affects all aspects of society and crosses really over all wage gaps and, really, age gaps right now,” he said. “Sadly, starting with those of high school age...you see use, so it does not discriminate in terms of race, sex, income level, social level or anything like that.”

The increase in meth-related cases on Guam is a result of both an increased demand for the drug and the huge population jump since the Guam Police Department’s last War on Ice campaign in the 1990s, Williamson said.





Where is the meth coming from? According to Limtiaco, while the illegal importation of drugs can be traced to a variety of sources, mail service remains the primary means of transport.

Limtiaco said that in order to combat the distribution of meth through the U.S. Postal Service, her office had engaged in a key partnership with the USPS.

“We have a number of different initiatives and interdictions that we engage in with the (USPS), which is one of our key federal partners along with DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Guam Police Department, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and others,” she said.

Williamson added that while he agreed the mail system was one of the major paths by which meth enters Guam’s borders, smugglers always find ways to move illegal substances from suppliers to consumers if the demand exists.

“If one route is unavailable, they’ll come up with another way, due to the money involved in it,” Williamson said.

While an increased demand for meth is one of the contributing factors for the rise in meth-related cases being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Limtiaco said it was also the result of increased proficiency by local and federal law enforcement personnel in executing drug-enforcement policies.

Though she admitted that, like many government agencies in Guam, her office must contend with limited resources, Limtiaco added that their close working relationship with local and federal partners aids in their ability to maximize what is available and allows them to be as effective as possible.

According to Limtiaco, the U.S. Attorney’s Office engages in a number of public awareness and prevention initiatives through federal and local law enforcement, the courts, local schools and numerous community service providers in Guam. These include the Red Ribbon Campaign; National Prescription Drug Take Back Program; Gang Resistance And Education Training Program; USAO’s “One Community Guam: Engaging Our Community in Crime Prevention, Strengthening Protections for Vulnerable Populations, and Reentry Efforts through Workforce Development Strategies”; U.S. Postal Inspection Service Anti-meth Deterrent/Prevention Campaign; Drug Offender Reentry Court; and other outreach efforts.