PSS identifies Tinian, Rota priority projects

PUBLIC School System officials led by Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero recently met with educators on Tinian and Rota to discuss their priority projects.

Deleon Guerrero said they also met with PTA officers to hear their concerns.

In her report to the Board of Education headed by chairwoman Marylou S. Ada, the education commissioner said the project priority list of Rota and Tinian was based on the islands’ “critical needs.”

On Tinian, PSS officials also met with Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas, Sen. Jude Hofschneider, Sen. Frank Cruz, municipal council members and the island’s public school administrators.

Tinian’s priority projects include building a septic tank, the repair of the cover for an open manhole, roof repair, removal of inoperable school buses and vans, removal of an old restroom building, repair of a perimeter fence, repair of air-conditioning units, replacement of termite-damaged window seals and louvers, repair of the track and field and of a water drainage system, and increasing the bandwidth by acquiring necessary equipment to increase connectivity.

Deleon Guerrero said they will also look into the termite infestation at Tinian Junior and Senior High School.

On Rota, she said Sen. Justo Quitugua, who chairs the Senate Committee on Education and Youth Affairs, joined them in meeting with Mayor Efraim Atalig, Sen. Terry Santos, Senate Vice President Steve Mesgon, municipal council members, department resident directors and the island’s school leadership.

During the meeting on Rota, she said various concerns, primarily related to instructional materials, facilities, and campus maintenance, were discussed.

She said the mayor spoke of the need for the island community to be able to use the Rota High School gymnasium for community health and wellness programs as well as other events.

The mayor also requested the use of a building at Rota High School for the resident office of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

At the same time, Atalig offered his office’s assistance and support while the resident director of the Department of Public Works expressed willingness to help PSS repair school equipment, she said.

The mayor’s office will be assisting the Rota schools with campus ground maintenance, Deleon Guerrero added.

The priority projects for Rota include building student benches at Sinapalo Elementary School, installing window shutters in the library, paving of road and parking spaces, repair of a damaged fence, renovation of the second floor of the school building, replacement of doors and windows, repair of the cafeteria building, removal and replacement of old concrete pathway, assessment of the second floor of cafeteria to ensure safety of floor before continued use is permitted, building of flagpoles and bases as well asthe purchase of tractor and yard maintenance equipment.

Deleon Guerrero said they are also looking into increasing the bandwidth of the Rota schools’ internet connectivity.

Mayor Atalig, she added, will grant administrative leave from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to government employees who are parents so they can be involved in PTSA meetings and activities.